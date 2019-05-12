Wilds Sentenced on Possession Charges

Gary Wilds of Lake Mills, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on December 20, 2018. Wilds was sentenced to serve 14 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. Wilds was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Wilds also pled guilty to “Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,” a simple misdemeanor. Wilds was ordered to pay a $100.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.