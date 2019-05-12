Kehm Pleads Guilty to Domestic Abuse

John Kehm of Forest City, pled guilty to “Domestic Abuse Assault Causing Bodily Injury,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago and Hancock County Sheriff’s Offices and Forest City and Lake Mills Police Departments on November 25, 2018. Kehm was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. Kehm was ordered to enroll in and successfully complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program.