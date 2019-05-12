Hancock Board to Discuss Drainage Rules and Issues

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning to consider a resolution for Noxious Weed Notices. Jason Lackore of the county conservation department will be there to be a part of the discussion. This will be followed with a consideration on the terms of service with Renner and Birchem, an accounting firm who may audit financial statements for fiscal year 2018-19.

The board will then turn their attention to drainage matters. First will be a teleconference call with Jim Kramer of the Johnson Law Firm. The issue has to deal with the county’s ability for right of way acquisitions for drainage districts. The board is looking for clarification on the matter. Then Hancock County drainage Clerk Ann Hinders would like an engineer appointed to drainage District 26 Lateral 6. She is also proposing increasing to the maximum dollar amount of repairs for drainage work orders. She will also present a second change order for repairs and cleaning in Drainage District 3 and 4 Lateral 3.

The board will also review a response letter from Northern Natural Gas regarding an exposed gas line crossing open ditches in Drainage District 9 and in Drainage District 21. The board will determine options going forward on the issue.

The meeting will take place in the Supervisors Room of the Hancock County Courthouse.

On Tuesday, beginning at 10am, the board will hold a joint conference call with the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors on the annexation of lands in joint Drainage District 30-34. There will also be a need to reclassify the districts and Rick Hopper of Jacobsen-Westergard and Associates will deliver a report on both of those issues. The boards will then set a date and time for public hearings on both reclassification and annexation of the lands.

The meeting on Tuesday will also take place in the Supervisors Room of the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner.