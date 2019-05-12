Clear Lake Farmers Market Opens May 18th

The Clear Lake Farmers Market will be held every Saturday morning from May 18 through October 19, 2019, 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at the Surf Ballroom and Museum.

According to Farmers Market board president, Andrea Evelsizer “Quite a few new vendors have registered this year, in fact we have over 45 vendors registered so far, and you can expect to meet at least 25 of them on Opening Day. And, she adds, “don’t forget about the Youth Vending Stalls. The market will have 3 designed stalls for young entrepreneurs available each week.” (Visit the website for details and youth vending application.)Vendors will provide local, homegrown produce, artisan breads and baked goods, meats and eggs, honey, maple syrup, jams and jellies, cheese, fresh flower bouquets, bedding plants and seedlings, unique artwork, handcrafted soaps and lotions, jewelry, and other homemade/handcrafted items. In addition you can enjoy live music, hands-on children’s activities and prepared food each week.

For the fifth season, The Surf Ballroom and Museum is hosting the Farmers Market in its parking lot (460 N Shore Dr.) This is a generous gift to the Clear Lake community and Clear Lake visitors. The partnership also gives those from out of the area another fun experience: a chance to tour The Surf Ballroom (starting Memorial weekend) while at the Farmers Market.The Farmers Market thanks all area residents and businesses that have sponsored children’s activities or musical groups. If you are interested in being a sponsor, vendor, or volunteer, and help the market to continue to grow, email clfarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit the CLFM website at www.clearlakefarmersmarket.com. Customers are also encouraged to follow the Market on Facebook and Instagram for the most up-to-date information and special events.