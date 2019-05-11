SATURDAY MORNING FISHING REPORT: Catch a Memory with Your Mom This Weekend

Take your mom fishing this weekend – get away for a few hours or stay the whole weekend. It’s easy to add fishing to your Mother’s Day celebrations with plenty of lakes and ponds in neighborhood parks and along trails across Iowa.

No matter where your mom lives, find the perfect spot to hook memories together on the interactive Iowa Community Fisheries Atlas. Many locations have plenty of food and drink options close by or other outdoor fun options to keep the whole family happy.

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid 50’s. The cool weather and rains have temporarily slowed the fishing, but expect action to pick up as water temperatures warm throughout the week. Bluegill – Fair: Use crawlers fished under a bobber. Most action has been in Town Bay off the stone piers, the floating dock, and the fish house. Yellow Perch – Fair: Anglers are picking up perch from shore along Ice House Point and the fish house in Town Bay using minnows fished under a bobber. Some have had luck fishing from the inlet bridge. Walleye – Fair: Use a slip bobber with a minnow or leech on a lead head jig along the Ice House Point shore, the east end near the outlet north shore, and around the marina. Anglers have also had luck casting twisters. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are picking up crappie from shore and the fish house in Town Bay using live minnows fished under a bobber. Target areas with wood or rock cover along shore.

Black Hawk Pits

Black Crappie – Fair: Use a live minnow under a bobber near wood and rock cover along shore. Bluegill – Fair.

Brushy Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try a live minnow under a bobber along shore near wood and rock cover. Bluegill – Fair: Use crawlers and small minnows fished under a bobber in 5-10 feet of water near shore and submerged structure. Yellow Perch – Fair.

North Twin Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers have picked up crappie along shore near the south boat ramp and the outlet. Walleye – Fair: Use leeches or minnows fished under a slip bobber. Anglers have had luck fishing the south shore.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Fishing has been productive; recent cold weather and rains may slow the action temporarily, but expect the bite to pick back up once water temperatures warm up throughout the next week. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie fishing is usually best around the middle of May. Try a live minnow under a bobber in areas around docks and along shallow rocky shores. Anglers have picked up crappie in the marina and near the inlet. White Bass – Fair: Use crawlers and twisters fished from shore. Walleye – Fair: Walleye fishing has been productive this last week. Post-spawn fish are starting to feed more heavily as they regain their energy reserves. Use leeches and minnows fished under a slip bobber or cast twisters in the north shore, east shore, the marina, Casino point and near the outlet. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait, stink bait, minnows or leeches fished near the bottom.

Water temperatures are in the mid to upper 50’s. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

The water temperature is in the low fifties. Fishing has been slow with the cold, rainy weather. Expect the bite to get better as the water warms up. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are having success slip bobber fishing the rock reefs with jigs and a minnow or leech. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish the edge of the rushes with a small minnow. Yellow Bass – Fair: Use small jigs in 3 to 4 feet of water on warmer days. Channel Catfish – Fair: Fish the windswept shore and areas where water is coming into the lake with cut bait fished on the bottom.

Crystal Lake

The water temperature is in the low fifties. No fishing activity reported this week.

Rice Lake

The water temperature is in the low fifties. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use jigs and spinnerbaits.

Silver Lake (Worth)

The water temperature is in the low fifties. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use jigs and spinnerbaits.

Upper Pine Lake

The water temperature is in the mid-fifties. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use jigs and spinnerbaits.

For information on the lakes and rivers in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

Lost Island Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Report of black crappie and yellow bass being caught from the canals.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Good: Wader fishing is at its prime after dark. Fish slow with a jig and minnow or twister tails on light jig heads. Yellow Perch – Slow: Recent surveys show good numbers of fish approaching 11 inches.

Spirit Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Some crappie action at Buffalo Run; boat anglers also report good numbers caught. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Early spring provides superb action for bass on calm sunny days with a jig and minnow on shallow rock piles.

West Okoboji Lake

Bluegill – Good: Some action reported from Triboji Lagoon; sorting is needed. Expect action to improve as water temperatures warm.

Fishing activity has slowed with the cold and wet weather. Look for improvement next week with warmer temperatures in the forecast.

For more information throughout the week, contact the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Big Woods Lake

Anglers are catching a few largemouth bass in the backwater areas of Big Woods Lake. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try topwater baits early morning or late evening. Cover a lot of water casting and retrieving spinner or buzz baits.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Black Crappie – Fair: Cast and retrieve various colored tube jigs or fish a crappie minnow shallow under a bobber. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small worm under a slip bobber at various depths. Fly-fishing with imitation flies can always be good during the bluegill spawn.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with a nightcrawler. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with a minnow or nightcrawler. Try also artificial spinnerbaits. Northern Pike – Fair: Cast and retrieve large artificial baits or spoons. Try also floating a live shiner or sucker under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Anglers are doing well on catfish using cut baits fished on the bottom.

George Wyth Lake

Northern Pike – Good: Cast artificial baits or spoons.

Lake Delhi

There have been a few reports of anglers catching crappie on Lake Delhi. Black Crappie – Fair: Cast and retrieve various colored tube jigs or float a crappie minnow under a slip bobber.

Manchester District Streams

Manchester trout streams remain in excellent condition, but access to some are in sloppy condition. Richmond Springs in Backbone State Park can be accessed through the north entrance only.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Smallmouth bass and walleye are being caught on the Maquoketa River. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with a nightcrawler. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with a minnow or nightcrawler. Try also artificial spinnerbaits.

Martens Lake

Anglers have been catching many quality size largemouth bass in Martens Lake (Sweet Marsh). Black Crappie – Fair: Cast and retrieve various colored tube jigs or float a crappie minnow under a slip bobber. White Crappie – Fair: Cast and retrieve various colored tube jigs or float a crappie minnow under a slip bobber. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try topwater baits early morning or late evening. Cover a lot of water casting and retrieving spinner or buzz baits.

North Prairie Lake

Anglers are doing well catching trout; the lake was stocked a few weeks ago. You must have a fishing license and a pay the trout fee to fish for and/or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: Cast and retrieve flashy artificial lures or jigs.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Anglers are catching walleye and northern pike on the Shell Rock River. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with a minnow or nightcrawler. Northern Pike – Fair: Cast and retrieve large artificial baits or spoons. Try also floating a live shiner or chub under a bobber. Smallmouth bass – Good: Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with a minnow or nightcrawler. Try also artificial spinnerbaits.

South Prairie Lake

Reports of anglers catching quality size bluegill at South Prairie Lake. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small piece of nightcrawler fished under a slip bobber just under the surface. Anglers are doing well with fly rods, too.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

Reports of anglers catching walleye and smallmouth bass on the Wapsipinicon River. Northern Pike are biting very well in Bremer County. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with a nightcrawler. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with a minnow or nightcrawler. Try also artificial spinnerbaits. Northern Pike – Good: Cast various spinnerbaits near woody structure or deeper pools and runs.

Fair to good reports of anglers catching walleye, smallmouth bass, northern pike and some catfish on the interior rivers. Lakes in Black Hawk County are starting to produce bluegill and crappie. Trout streams remain in excellent condition. Forecast calls for rain over the next few days; watch river and stream levels. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.



MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level has fallen to 13.9 feet at Lansing with a gradual fall this week. Water temperature is 56 degrees.Yellow Perch – Fair: Try light tackle tipped with minnows fished near shore along marina areas. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use weedless artificial baits in the flooded shorelines in areas out of the current. Sauger – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with minnows close to shore in flooded areas. Walleye – No Report: Fish with three-way rigs tipped with a minnow below the dam. Black Crappie – Fair: Use light tackle fished in the flooded trees. Bluegill – Good: The bluegill bite has picked up. Use light tackle tipped with a small piece of worm in areas away from current. Northern Pike – Good: Try artificial baits attached to a leader in backwaters with clearer water.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level is has fallen to 24.4 feet at Lynxville with a slow gradual fall this week. Water temperature is 58 degrees. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try light tackle tipped with minnows fished near shore along marina areas. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use weedless artificial baits in the flooded shorelines in areas out of the current. Sauger – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with minnows close to shore in flooded areas. Walleye – Slow: Fish with three-way rigs tipped with a minnow or a hair jig in side channels. Bluegill – Good: The bluegill bite has picked up. Use light tackle tipped with a small piece of worm in areas away from current. Northern Pike – Good: Try artificial baits attached to a leader in backwaters with clearer water.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level has fallen to 15.8 feet at Guttenberg with a slow gradual fall this week. Water temperature is 52 degrees. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try light tackle tipped with minnows fished near shore along marina areas. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use weedless artificial baits in the flooded shorelines in areas out of the current. Sauger – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with minnows close to shore in flooded areas. Bluegill – Good: The bluegill bite has picked up. Use light tackle tipped with a small piece of worm in areas away from current. Northern Pike – Good: Try artificial baits attached to a leader in backwaters with clearer water.

Upper Mississippi River levels have dropped several feet, but remain high. Recent rainfall will cause a more gradual fall. Navigation is not recommended due to flooding. Boaters should operate at no wake speed to reduce damage to shorelines and flooded structures. Most boat ramps are under water. Anglers are doing a lot of searching with limited success in cleaner water out of the main channel. Water clarity is reduced; water temperature is in the mid-50’s .

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels are receding, but are still at minor flood levels. Levels are near 17.5 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 19.1 feet at the RR bridge. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is 53 degrees. Most boat ramps are flooded or have debris on them. Northern Pike – No Report: Northern pike are done spawning and should bite along flooded shores. They are active feeders once the spawn is over. Common Carp – Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bowfishing carp. Please do not dispose of the carp on the bank.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water level is receding and is 17.6 feet at Lock and Dam 12. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is 54 degrees. Northern Pike – No Report: Expect northern pike to start feeding heavily now they are done spawning. Common Carp – Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bowfishing carp. Please do not dispose of the carp on the bank. Largemouth Bass – Good: Deep clear flooded areas like Spring Lake have been good. Green Island wildlife area might also hold some bass this year.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels are receding and are near 19.7 feet at Fulton Lock and Dam, 20.1 feet at Camanche and 13.7 feet at LeClaire. These are all minor to moderate flood levels. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is around 56 degrees. Most boat ramps are flooded or have debris on them. Common Carp – Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bowfishing carp. Please do not dispose of the carp on the bank.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels are receding and are near 19.9 feet at Rock Island. This is still major flood stage. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is around 56 degrees. Boat ramps are flooded. Common Carp – Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bowfishing carp. Please do not dispose of the carp on the bank.

We are in various flood levels throughout the district; most boat ramps are closed or will have debris on them. Water levels are dropping throughout the district, but are still high. If you have any angling questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Early in the week, anglers were picking up a few crappies around the trees and brush piles in 3 to 4 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers that were willing to push back into the backs of the bays with flooded timber, were catching some pretty decent bass on plastic worms.

Lake Belva Deer

The lake has returned to its normal level; water clarity is much improved at 8 feet. Water temperature was 62 degrees on Monday. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappie fishing was slow earlier this week. Very little angler pressure during the middle of this week. Largemouth Bass – Slow: A few bass came back in shallow earlier this week as the water temperatures warmed up.

Lake Darling

The water temperature warmed to 64 degrees on Monday. The water clarity remains at around 2 1/2 feet. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie fishing was very slow over the weekend with the crappies in 12 feet of water near the bottom. It picked up a little bit on Monday with fish moving to 4 to 5 feet of water and a few coming in shallower. Very little angler pressure the last couple of days.

Lost Grove Lake

The lake is running about 2 feet above normal pool, but is dropping. Water clarity isn’t terrible, but isn’t as clear as normal. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers were catching good numbers of bass in the shallows around the flooded trees over the weekend.Black Crappie – Slow: Crappie were starting to come in shallow.

For more information on the above lake, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake level is 684 feet as of May 9. It is slowly falling until it reaches 683 feet, where it will stay for summer pool. Channel Catfish – Slow. Black Crappie – Slow.

Diamond Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Tube jigs or jigs tipped with worms work best. Try around the jetties and shallow brush. Most fish are around 9 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are starting to pick up some bluegills; fish up to 8 inches have been reported.

Green Castle Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Catch fish up to 9 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: Most fish are 8-10 inches.

Hannen Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: The bite slowed a bit this week, but most fish are 10-13 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Most fish are smaller.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Black Crappie – Fair: Some fish are still suspended out deeper, while some move in shallow on warmer days. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Some nicer fish were caught this week. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are catching some fish on deeper brush piles, as well as some near shore.

Iowa River (Marshalltown to Coralville Lake)

Channel Catfish – Fair: Cut bait is working well.

Lake Macbride

Water temperatures are in the upper 50’s. Water clarity is good. All motors may be used at no wake speed at this time. The fish cleaning stations are open. Walleye – Fair: Some fish are shallow, while others are still out deeper. The shallow bite should improve as water temperatures warm. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish are starting to move shallower. They are not on the bank, but are by shallower brush and staging just off the bank. Nice 10-13 inch crappie are available. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Wipers are starting to move shallower and chase bait and lures. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Quite a few bass are in the shallows.

Otter Creek Lake

Bluegill – Fair. Yellow Bass – Fair.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The lake is full. Water temperatures are in the upper 50’s. There is a lot of terrestrial vegetation in the shallows that established during the low water period. Walleye – Fair: Most action is in the shallows towards evening and after dark. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Look for schools of fish towards sunset.

Prairie Park Fishery

2000 trout were released here on April 20. You must have a fishing license and a pay the trout fee to fish for and/or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Fair. Black Crappie – Fair.

Rodgers Park Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Some decent fish were caught this week.

Sand Lake

This lake is in Marshalltown. 2000 trout were released here on April 20. You must have a fishing license and a pay the trout fee to fish for and/or possess trout. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Most fish are 14-16 inches. Jigs and other artificials are working, if you can find a school. Rainbow Trout – Fair. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs or minnows around brush or near shore. Many fish are around 10 inches.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms or spinnerbaits around the rock jetties and along the dam. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try dead chubs or nightcrawlers.

Lake Miami

Use minnows around the submerged trees for crappies. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs around the rock jetties and shorelines.

Lake Sugema

Largemouth Bass – Good: Target rock jetties and along the dam. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs tipped with a minnow.

Lake Wapello

Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs along the shorelines. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or dead chubs. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Target rock jetties and submerged structure.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 907.50 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. The water temperature is in the 50’s. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. Channel Catfish – Fair: Anglers are catching channel catfish; use cut bait or shad sides. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs along the rocky shorelines. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Good: Anglers have been successful trolling crankbaits along rocky shores.

Red Haw Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or dead chubs. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs fished around the shores and submerged structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Target brush piles and other submerged structure.

The district includes Mahaska, Lucas, Wayne, Monroe, Appanoose, Wapello, Davis and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Cast in-line spinners, small twister tail and paddle tail jigs or live minnows. Start by fishing the east shore of the north and south parts of the lake. You must have a fishing license and a pay the trout fee to fish for and/or possess trout.

Banner Lake (south)

Trout were stocked on April 6. The lake water clarity is less than normal after flooding. Fish bright colored spinners and jigs or live bait. You must have a fishing license and a pay the trout fee to fish for and/or possess trout.

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Good: Use jigs or troll spinner rigs out from the marina to past the beach and around the East and West Ramp bays. If shore fishing, cast jigs or live bait under a slip bobber in these same areas. Black Crappie – Slow: The crappie bite will pick up next week. Fish minnows under a bobber near any wood and riprap next to shore.

Boone District Farm Ponds

Black Crappie – Good: Fishing is good in city ponds that have crappies. Fish live minnows under a bobber or cast small twister tail jigs off the shores that get the most sunlight.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

White Bass – Good: Catch white bass and hybrid striped bass casting white twister tail or paddle tail jigs below the dams in downtown Des Moines and below the Red Rock dam.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Good crappie fishing will start with the warmer weather next week. Use live minnows near tree falls next to shore or slowly troll jigs 3 to 6 feet deep.

Lake Ahquabi

Black Crappie – Good: Use minnows near the rock jetties and shores with tree falls.

Red Rock Reservoir

White Crappie – Fair: The best time for crappie fishing is likely next week. Fish live minnows near rip rap and flooded trees any rip rap, especially around the Highway 14 bridges over the Brush Creek, Teter Creek and Whitebreast Creek arms. Fish live minnows next to flooded willows and vegetation in 2 to 6 feet of water.

Roberts Creek Lake

White Crappie – Good: Use live minnows near shallow wood or drift jigs in coves off the main lake.

Terra Lake

Trout were stocked on April 6. You must have a fishing license and a pay the trout fee to fish for and/or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use small inline spinners and jigs with twister or paddle tails. Try also waxworms and live minnows.

For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, call Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Anderson Area Pond 1

Expect to catch bluegills and crappies this spring. Black Crappie – No Report: As the water warms, find black crappies along the dam and in the upper end of the lake.

Cold Springs District Farm Ponds

Farm pond fishing has slowed this week. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are still out from shore, but can be caught casting small jigs under a bobber. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie fishing has been good in ponds that support a crappie population. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast a variety of lures to catch active largemouth bass. Channel Catfish – No Report: Try cut bait or shad sides.

Greenfield Lake

Greenfield Lake has a good population of black crappies and fair numbers of walleyes to provide fishing this spring. Black Crappie – Slow: Find crappies around the jetties.

Lake Anita

Crappies and bluegill fishing has slowed this week with cool, cloudy conditions. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappies are being caught behind the pontoons. Cast and retrieve a small jig or a minnow 18 inches under a bobber. Bluegill – Slow: Crappie anglers are picking up a few bluegills.

Lake Manawa

Fish the canals for good crappie fishing. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers report good crappie fishing in the canals. Cast minnows under a bobber to catch 10-inch crappies. Walleye – No Report: Walleyes should be close to shore. Cast twister tails with a slow retrieve.

Orient Lake

Orient Lake has a good population of black crappies that should provide good fishing this spring. Black Crappie – No Report: Cast jigs or minnows along the dam and east shore to find 10 plus inch black crappies.

Viking Lake

Spring fishing at Viking Lake starts when the crappies move into in the campground area and behind the pontoon boats. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for crappies in the far upper end of the lake and behind the pontoons. Cast and slowly retrieve a small 1/64th or 1/32nd ounce jig. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Viking Lake has a good population of bass up to 20 inches. Fish rocky shores and flats close to the channel.

Water temperatures are in the upper 50’s. Fishing has been slow with the cool, rainy weather. For more information, contact the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Catch largemouth bass of all sizes with crankbaits or spinnerbaits fished near the silt dams or other rocky shore areas. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8 inches using small jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or the fishing jetties. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch c