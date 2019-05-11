NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Food Plots Needed to Help Area Pheasants

A wildlife biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is encouraging landowners to plant some food plots this spring to help out pheasants and other bird. Todd Bogenschutz says the severe winter weather this year showed a need for more food plots.

He says the size of the food plot you plant depends on what you want to accomplish.

He says the goal is to make it so the birds can move right out of cover and eat and then go back without exposing themselves to long.

Bogenschutz says the pheasant population had bounced back after some mild winters, but with a statewide average of around 39 inches of snow this year, he expects that to impact bird numbers.

There are parts of the state that may not be hit as hard as others.

The DNR will conduct its annual roadside survey of pheasants in August.