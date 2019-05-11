Mental Health Center Opens in Fort Dodge

Community and Family Resources (CFR) invites the public to a grand opening celebration May 17th for a new, state-of-the-art recovery and wellness facility. CFR leaders and staff will be available from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. to share stories of how CFR services have saved lives for more than 50 years and help guide visitors through the 38,000 square foot building. Light refreshments will be provided at 3:00 p.m. with a short program starting at 3:30 p.m. The building is located at 211 Avenue M West in Fort Dodge.

“This building will combine all of our current Fort Dodge services, located in three different buildings, into one centralized facility. However, one large change is our Adult Residential Program will now be gender specific,” said Michelle De La Riva, executive director of CFR. “We will have the Women’s Wing separated from the Men’s Wing, and the adolescents will be on another level. We will also have an Outpatient Clinic, as well as a Medication-Assisted Treatment Clinic, Crisis Stabilization Unit, and Detoxification Unit.”

Last year alone, CFR provided treatment services to 2,725 adults and adolescents and prevention services to more than 14,000 individuals from across Iowa and surrounding states. With the number of available residential treatment beds increasing from 26 to 42, CFR will be able to help an additional 200 people a year.

“I think it’s a very important part of quality of life and the community development side of economic development in the city of Fort Dodge and Webster County — and really in the region,” said Dennis Plautz, CEO of the Greater Fort Dodge Growth Alliance.

CFR programs include:

Adult Crisis Stabilization Unit helps resolve a mental health crisis before it escalates.

helps resolve a mental health crisis before it escalates. Recovery House for male clients needing longer term care.

· Prevention and education is taught to individuals, businesses, community groups and youth.

· Physical detoxification of alcohol and/or other drugs as a first step to recovery.

· Residential substance treatment for a safe place to interrupt the addiction cycle.

Outpatient substance treatment offers individual and group counseling and opportunities for family participation and support.

offers individual and group counseling and opportunities for family participation and support. Problem gambling services offer a comprehensive recovery program.

offer a comprehensive recovery program. Mental health services include mental health assessments, various styles of therapeutic approaches, and medication management services

CFR and community leaders also hope the new Fort Dodge building will help remove some social stigmas around addiction and mental illness and improve the neighborhood aesthetics.

“Going through any treatment process is hard on the mind, body and soul,” De La Riva said. “We want our treatment facility to serve as a visual representation of the outstanding level of care taking place within its walls. It will provide a comfortable and inviting environment allowing clients to focus on their recovery rather than basic needs or environmental concerns. The new facility will help us continue providing the successful treatments needed for long term recovery, hope and healing well into the future.”

Community and Family Resources offers substance use, mental health, and problem gambling treatment and prevention services to people across Iowa. Counties served by CFR include Boone, Calhoun, Franklin, Hamilton, Humboldt, Pocahontas, Story, Webster, and Wright. In Fiscal Year 2018, CFR offered treatment services to 2,725 individuals and offered prevention services to schools, businesses and community groups, reaching 14,000 individuals. For additional information, please visit CFR’s website at www.cfrhelps.org or call 515-576-7261.

Community & Family Resources is part of the IDPH Integrated Provider Network, with services funded by the Iowa Department of Public Health and the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.