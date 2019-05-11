Lake Mills Wins State Qualifying Meet

Garner, Iowa – Just days ago on the same track, Lake Mills won the boys conference meet. Tonight they were looking for more of the same. Lake Mills Dominated the relays in route to win the state qualifying meet. The Bulldogs finished with a final team score of 105, which was just enough to get past PAC who had 101. Below you will find each area event heading to Drake Stadium next week.

Full rundown from Garner

Lake Mills

Boys – Distance Medley, 4×110 Hurdles, 4×200, 4×400, 4×800, Mason Fritz (800), Carson Rygh (1600), Logan Prescott (100), and 4×100.

Girls – Didn’t have any auto, hoping to get in on time.

Forest City

Boys Seth Brock (Long Jump), and Jordan Spooner (400 Hurdles).

Girls – Kelsey Koch (100 Hurdles New School Record), and 4×400

Garner

Boys – Reece Smith (1600), Reece Smith (3200), and Boys Distance Medley.

West Hanock (@ North Union)

Boys – Josef Smith (Long Jump), Josef Smith (110 Hurdles), Josef Smith (400 Hurdles), and Gavin Becker (100).

Girls – Amanda Chizek (Shot Put), Shuttle Hurdle, and Emily Ryerson (100 hurdles).

North Iowa

Boys – Isaiah Walk (100m) Isaiah Walk (200m)

Girls – No Auto Bids, but Leah Kramersmeier has a chance to get in on distance in the shot. Also, Brenna Paulson has a shot to get in with discus.

Belmond-Klemme

Boys – No auto bids, but the 4×200 team has a chance on time.

Girls – No auto bids