Block Party in Britt is Monday

The Westview Care Center in Britt will hold a Community Block Party on Monday. Sierra Rasmussen with the Westview Care Center explains.

Along with the theme of celebrating National Skilled Nurses Week, there will be a carnival for the kids.

For the residents at Westview Care Center, this is a special time. It is a chance to socialize and get active with the youth.

Another reason for the celebration is to connect with the community as a means to say thank you.

The public is invited to attend the celebration on Monday from 5pm to 7pm.