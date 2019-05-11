30 Area State Qualifiers

Below is each area event heading to Des Moines next week. Listed are the events, athletes, and seeds. KIOW will have exclusive area coverage starting on Thursday.
Forest City – 11
Boys – 400m Hurdles Jordan Spooner 12th, 4×400 23rd, 4×800 24th, High Jump Elijah Weaver 21st, and Long Jump Seth Brock 19th.
Girls – 100m Hurdles Kelsey Koch 3rd, 4×400 14th, 4×800 19th, High Jump Shae Dillavou 24th, Long Jump Kelsey Koch 21st, and Distance Medley 15th.
Lake Mills – 10
Boys – 100m Logan Prescott 9th, 800m Mason Fritz 22nd, 1600m Carson Rygh 24th, 110 m Hurdles Cael Boehmer 15th, 4×100 17th, 4×200 14th, 4×400 15th, 4×800 4th, Distance Medley 10th, and 4×110 Shuttle Hurdle.
West Hancock – 9
Boys – 110m Hurdles Josef Smith 9th, 400m Hurdles Josef Smith, 4×100 23rd, Long Jump Josef Smith, and Shot Put Chandler Redenius.
Girls – 100m Emily Ryerson 9th, 400m Hurdles Kennedy Kelly 12th, 4×100 6th, and Shot Put Amanda Chizek 4th.
Garner – 5
Boys – 1600m Reece Smith 3rd, 3200m Reece Smith 1st, and Distance Medley 2nd.
Girls – 4×100 5th, and 100m Hurdles Madeline Hinz 5th.
North Iowa – 5
Boys – 100m Isaiah Walk 24th, 200m Isaiah Walk 20th, and 400m Isaiah Walk 24th.
Girls – Discus Throw Brenna Paulson 6th, and Shot Put Leah Kramersmeier 14th.
Belmond-Klemme – 1
Girls – Shot Put Haley Beminio 18th