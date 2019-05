First Update 4:45pm

Hello, I’m Zarren Egesdal live from GHV for state qualifying track. I will post updates throughout the night here so you know who is going to state. The way it works, for both boys and girls, the top two finishers will automatically qualify for state.

The first results are in… In the Girls Sprint Medley. 4th AP, 3rd FC 2nd EBurg 1st Denver. Forest City will be on the bubble and may qualify.