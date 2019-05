Forest City Posta Carriers will participate in the annual stamp Out Hunger event on Saturday. Wayne Johns of the Forest City Neighborhood Food Bank says you can fill a bag and help local families in need.

Johns says that although monetary assistance comes from a number of areas, the need for this supplemental supply of basic necessities is constant.

The Food Bank is open every Monday from 1pmĀ to 4pm at 215 South 4th Street in Forest City.