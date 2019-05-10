Kyra is Raising Funds With Your Heart in Mind

Many of us have a passion for a cause and we do what we can to support it, but for Kyra, it has been something she has done since the third grade. Now five years later, she wants to make this year her best, because it is her last year to do so. She has annually raised funds for the American Heart Association by going door to door, but this year she is hoping to raise $1,000 by holding a breakfast at the Woden Community Center on Saturday from 6:30am to 10am.

Her mother Valerie Gibbs explains Kyra’s fund raising efforts.

Kyra lost her grandparents to heart ailments, so her passion to succeed is evident. According to Gibbs, she is hoping to go the extra mile not only by having the people come to her for the fund raiser, but with educational information at the breakfast.

The breakfast consisting of scrambled eggs, ham, pancakes, rolls, coffee or juice is a freewill donation and the net proceeds will be donated to the American Heart Association through Kyra’s school. If you cannot attend the breakfast, but you want to help Kyra reach her goal, you can make a donation at http://heart.org/goto/KyraGibbs.