The Area is Invited for a Stroll in the Wildflowers

The Winnebago County Conservation Board will be sponsoring a Spring Wildflower Walk at Pilot Knob State Park on Saturday starting at 10am. Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls explains.

The walk is free and open to the public. There is no need to register ahead of time. The walk itself is available to those who enjoy a nice stroll through the woods.

During this time, participants are going to see an interesting range of wildflowers, and wildlife.

Be prepared to take pictures of just about anything during the walk. The event begins at 10am on Saturday at the main shelter house in Pilot Knob State Park.