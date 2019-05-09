Summer Food Program Returns to Forest City Schools

Forest City Community Schools are once again taking part in the Summer Food Service Program.

Meals will be provided to all children who are ages 3 to 18, at no charge, and are the same for all children. Meals will be provided on a first come first served basis at the Forest City Elementary school located at 1405 West I Street. A schedule has been developed for the entire summer. From June 10th to June 28th, breakfast will be served from 8am to 9am. From June 10th to August 9th lunch will be served from 11am to noon, except on July 4th and 5th.

Adults are allowed to join their children for a $2 breakfast fee and a $4 lunch fee.