King Asks EPA to End Small Refinery Exemptions for Large Refiners

Congressman Steve King released the text of a bipartisan letter sent yesterday afternoon to EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler by 35 Members of Congress which seeks an end to the EPA’s practice of issuing Small Refinery Exemptions (SRE’s) to “large or unqualified refiners.” In addition, the letter requests that the EPA reallocate previously waived gallons. The letter states that “the unprecedented rate of granting waivers is a betrayal of our rural communities, detrimental to our energy security, and threatens our entire agricultural sector at a time of declining incomes and rising debts for our producers.”

King also announces that he is drafting legislation to address an issue involving the use of RIN waivers. Under King’s proposal, the volume requirements of the RFS must increase by the same amount of credited volume so that the obligations of the RFS cannot be evaded. The proposed King legislation would apply retroactively.

“I am the strongest Congressional supporter of the Renewable Fuels Standard, and I know that the use of small refinery exemptions is undercutting the RFS and hurting our famers and our biofuels industry,” said King. “I have expressed my concerns about improper SRE’s directly to President Trump, and I am reaffirming my opposition to this practice to EPA Administrator Wheeler. The RFS is the Law of the Land, and I am pleased to join in a bipartisan fashion with 34 of my colleagues on this letter to bring the EPA’s practice of granting suspect waivers to an end.”

The 35 Members of Congress who signed the letter are: Cindy Axne (D-IA), Adrian Smith (R-NE), David Scott (D-GA), Darin LaHood (R-IL), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), Cheri Bustos (D-IL), Nanette Diaz Barragan (D-CA), Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE), Steve King (R-IA), David Loebsack (D-IA), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Abby Finkenauer (D-IA), Don Bacon (R-NE), Lauren Underwood (D-IL), Angie Craig (D-MN), Rodney Davis (R-IL), Dusty Johnson (R-SD), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), Emanuel Cleaver II (D-MO), Mark Pocan (D-WI), Jim Hagedorn (R-MN), Ron Estes (R-KS), Collin Peterson (D-MN), Tim Ryan (D-OH), Bob Gibbs (R-OH), Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-MO), Mike Bost (R-IL), Michael Turner (R-OH), Steve Watkins (R-KS), Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ), Ron Kind (D-WI), Robin Kelly (D-IL), Bill Foster (D-IL), James Baird (R-IN).