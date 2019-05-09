Douglas Mewes, 59, formerly of Kanawha, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.

Memorial services for Douglas Mewes will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Kanawha United Methodist Church, 402 North Main Street in Kanawha, with Pastor Mark Heath officiating. Burial will be at Amsterdam Township Cemetery in Kanawha.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street in Kanawha, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

