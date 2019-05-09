Bill’s Family Foods Sells Out to Hy-Vee Corporation

Bill’s Family Foods, a staple of both Forest City and Garner, has decided to sell both of its stores to the Hy-Vee Foods Corporation. The ownership group of the Korth Family, put out this Facebook post this afternoon:

To our community of loyal customers,

This letter is to inform you that as of June 2nd, Bill’s Family Foods will be closing their doors for business. We have thoroughly enjoyed serving both of our Forest City and Garner communities with quality groceries for the past 54 years.

We thank you for being our customers and part of our growing community. We are excited to announce that our storefronts will still serve the community. Please help us welcome Hyvee to both our Forest City and Garner communities.

Sincerely,

The Korth Family

Hy-Vee Corporation has not released a statement on the purchase and was unavailable for comment. The purchase comes on the heels of the purchase of another location in Forest City. Shopko Corporation recently closed its stores and the Forest City facility was bought by Hy-Vee Corporation to be used as a pharmacy location.