Phyllis Knudtson, 93, of Rake, died Tuesday at Timely Mission Nursing Home in Buffalo Center.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM at Zion Lutheran Church in Rake with inurnment at West Cemetery.

Her family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Buffalo Center is in charge of arrangements. www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com