Logan Prescott is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for May 8, 2019

MBT KIOW Prep of the Week May 8 2019
This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at Lake Mills High School. Logan Prescott helped lead the Lake Mills boys track team to their first outright conference title since 1959 last week. Prescott won the conference titles in the 100 and 200 meter dashes, and anchored the 4×100 and 4×200 relays to victory. Prescott has the 10th fastest 100 meter time in Class 2A this season. Congratulations to Lake Mills junior sprinter Logan Prescott, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.