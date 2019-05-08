KIOW Summer Broadcast Schedule

Forest City, Iowa – Coloff Media has announced the upcoming baseball and softball schedules for both KIOW, which has been the exclusive voice of the Forest City Indians for over 40 years and KHAM the exclusive voice of the West Hancock Eagles. KIOW will broadcast 15 baseball games and 12 softball games this summer. KHAM will broadcast 9 baseball games and 11 softball games. The two stations will also cover area teams throughout the IHSAA and IGHSAU postseasons. The full schedule for KIOW can be found below.
May
20th Baseball @ Hampton pregame 7:15 pm first pitch 7:30 pm
21st Softball @ Northwood pregame 5:45 pm first pitch 6:00 pm
22nd Baseball @ Bishop Garrigan pregame 7:15 pm first pitch 7:30 pm
28th Softball vs Newman pregame 5:45 pm first pitch 6:00 pm
29th Baseball vs GHV pregame 7:15 pm first pitch 7:30 pm
June
3rd Baseball vs Belmond pregame 7:15 pm first pitch 7:30 pm
4th Softball vs Charles City pregame 5:45 pm first pitch 6:00 pm
5th Baseball @ Osage pregame 7:15 pm first pitch 7:30 pm
6th Softball vs Algona pregame 5:45 pm first pitch 6:00 pm
7th Baseball vs Central Springs 7:15 pm first pitch 7:30 pm
10th Softball @ St. Ansgar 5:45 pm first pitch 6:00 pm
11th Baseball @ ELC pregame 7:15 pm first pitch 7:30 pm
12th Softball vs Nashua Plainfield pregame 5:45 pm first time 6:00 pm
13th Baseball vs Waverly-Shellrock pregame 7:15 pm first pitch 7:30 pm
14th Softball @ Rockford pregame 5:45 pm first pitch 6:00 pm
17th Softball @ Lake Mills pregame 5:45 pm first pitch 6:00 pm
18th Baseball vs Denver pregame 7:15 pm first pitch 7:30 pm
19th Baseball vs West Hancock pregame 7:15 pm first pitch 7:30 pm
20th Softball @ Clear Lake pregame 5:45 pm first pitch 6:00 pm
21st Baseball @ West Fork pregame 7:15 pm first pitch 7:30 pm
24th Baseball vs Eagle Grove pregame 7:15 pm first pitch 7:30 pm
25th Baseball @ Spirit Lake pregame 7:15 pm first pitch 7:30 pm
26th Softball @ North Butler pregame 5:45 pm first pitch 6:00 pm
27th Baseball @ Clear Lake pregame 7:15 pm first pitch 7:30 pm
28th Softball vs North Union pregame 5:45 pm first pitch 6:00 pm
July
Baseball vs Knoxville pregame 2:45 pm first pitch 3:00 pm