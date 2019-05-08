KHAM Summer Broadcast Schedule

Forest City, Iowa – Coloff Media has announced the upcoming baseball and softball schedules for both KIOW, which has been the exclusive voice of the Forest City Indians for over 40 years and KHAM the exclusive voice of the West Hancock Eagles. KIOW will broadcast 15 baseball games and 12 softball games this summer. KHAM will broadcast 9 baseball games and 11 softball games. The two stations will also cover area teams throughout the IHSAA and IGHSAU postseasons. The KHAM Schedule can be found below.
KHAM Schedule
May
20th Baseball @ Clarion-Goldfield pregame 7:20 pm first pitch 7:30 pm
22nd Softball vs Nashua-Plainfield pregame 5:50 pm first pitch 6:00 pm
24th Softball @ Rockford pregame 5:50 pm first pitch 6:00 pm
28th Baseball vs Lake Mills pregame 7:20 pm first pitch 7:30 pm
29th Softball vs North Iowa pregame 5:50 pm first pitch 6:00 pm
June
3rd Softball @ Eagle Grove pregame 5:50 pm first pitch 6:00 pm
5th Baseball vs North Butler pregame 7:20 pm first pitch 7:30 pm
7th Baseball @ North Union pregame 7:20 pm first pitch 7:30 pm
10th Softball vs Bishop Garrigan pregame 5:50 pm first pitch 6:00 pm
12th Baseball @ Northwood Kensett pregame 7:20 pm first pitch 7:30 pm
15th Softball West Hancock Tournament pregame TBA first pitch TBA
17th Softball vs GHV pregame 5:50 pm first pitch 6:00 pm
19th Softball @ Forest City pregame 5:50 pm first pitch 6:00 pm
20th Baseball vs West Bend-Mallard pregame 7:20 pm first pitch 7:30 pm
21st Baseball vs Belmond-Klemme pregame 7:20 pm first pitch 7:30 pm
24th Softball vs Osage pregame 5:50 pm first pitch 6:00 pm
26th Baseball vs Central Springs pregame 5:50 pm first pitch 6:00 pm
27th Softball @ Emmetsburg pregame 5:50 pm first pitch 6:00 pm
July
2nd Baseball @ GHV pregame 7:20 pm first pitch 7:30 pm