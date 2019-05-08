Graduation Ceremonies are Saturday at Waldorf University

Graduation festivities for Waldorf University are Saturday. They will be held at the Boman Fine Arts Center with three different exercises. This will be the first time the center has been used for graduation ceremonies. The first ceremony is the traditional Baccalaureate Worship Service which begins at 9am in the theater. At 11am, the Commencement Ceremony for the those graduating with either an Associate of Arts or a Bachelor of Arts degree will take place.

This will be followed at 3pm with a Commencement Ceremony for those graduating with a Bachelor of Science, a Bachelor in Applied Science, or a Master’s Degree.

Tickets are not required for either ceremony. Seating is first come/first served. People who need special seating arrangements such as the elderly or disabled, should contact Jennifer Edwards at edwardsj@waldorf.edu or by calling (641) 585-8134.