Winnebago Supervisors to Review District Reinstatement

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am by first talking about employee benefit matters before hearing from Winnebago County Secondary Roads Engineer Scott Meinders. He will address the board on current road projects and repairs, then hear from the board about concerns they may have on road conditions.

Drainage matters will be addressed by the Auditor’s Office. Several areas are currently being considered for cleanout and repair projects. The board may review the status of some of these projects or propose new issues which have arisen. One of the issues to be addressed concerns a portion of Drainage District 14. The area has a drainage line which does not drain into the main ditch of the district. The area had been a part of Drainage District 1, but the Lateral 5 was annexed into Drainage District 14. Now the board will decide whether to return the lateral back into Drainage District 1 or leave as is.

The county has a loan which was bought out by UMB Banks. However, the county has not recognized the changeover. In order to correct the situation, the board will address and possibly approve a resolution consenting the assignment of Trustee and Escrow Agreements along with the bank that now holds the loan.

The meeting will take place in the Supervisors Room of the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City at 9am.