Winnebago County Environmental Education Center Closer to Reality

It is a dream that will be realized shortly thanks to the financial support of area contributors. While still more needs to be raised, Winnebago County Conservation Board President Robert Schwartz is very pleased with the fund raising progress on the proposed Winnebago County Environmental Education Center.

The hope is that the center will provide a unique experience for patrons allowing them to discover nature and learn about it through exhibits and displays. Schwartz is hopeful that it will not only benefit the general public, but with its central location off of Highway 9 north of Leland, it will be a good field trip opportunity for area schools in the county. The excitement of having such a facility is beginning to build in the county.

Donations to the cause are still being accepted by the Winnebago County Conservation Board by call (641) 585-3390.