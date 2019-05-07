Ruiter to Hold a Meet and Greet on May 18th

Mayor Barney Ruiter will host a Meet and Greet on Saturday, May 18th, 2019,
10 am -11 am at Sally’s Restaurant, 133 N. Clark Street, Forest City.
The public is invited to attend as the Mayor and a City Councilman provide updates on City
projects, City Council meetings and the Forest City upcoming projects. Community members
will be able to participate in open discussions, ask questions or voice concerns.
“These meetings provide an opportunity for community members to talk openly about issues
and projects,” says Barney Ruiter. Community members who are unable to attend can email
their message to mayor@forestcityia.com.
