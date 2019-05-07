Lake Mills Wins Boys Conference Golf Meet

Armstrong, Iowa – Country Greens Golf Course in Armstrong hosted the 2019 TIC West golf meet yesterday. This is a course that Forest City played on just eleven days ago. Coach Mallory Ziesmer says it was good to get out before the conference meet.

Forest City had a couple of busy weeks and Ziesmer says, that can be a good thing going into tournament time.

Forest City, Lake Mills, and Garner will head to New Hampton for districts. They will be joined by Crestwood, Cresco, New Hampton, North Fayette Valley, Osage, and Sumner-Fredericksburg.