Esther S. Scott

Esther Shirley Scott of Klemme was born on March 24, 1929 in Terry, Montana the youngest child of James and Florence (Siegrist) Meehan. She died on November 27, 2018 in her Klemme home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on May 13, 2019 at the Klemme United Methodist Church. Rev. Deb Devine will officiate.

Visitation will be from 2 pm until 5 pm on May 12th at the Andrews Funeral Home, 528 East Main Street, Klemme. Burial will be at the Corwith Cemetery.

She attended school in Ronan and Missoula, Montana until 8th grade when her father joined the civil service as a machinist and the family moved to Spokane Washington. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1947 where her team won the intra-school volleyball competition. Her father had been transferred to Hawaii in 1946, she and her Mother followed in the fall of 1947. She found a civil service job at Hickam AFB. A friends love of basketball allowed her to meet basketball player Bob Scott in November 1948. They were married in the Little Brown Church on September 14, 1949. Work took them to Utah in 1950 and back to Iowa in 1952. They moved many times, arriving in Klemme in 1961. In 1986 they purchased a winter home in Weslaco, Texas and began doing mission work in Nuevo Progresso, Mexico, continuing the work of Mabel and Elizabeth Claire including funding scholarships for education. They often made three trips a week across the Mexican border, carrying food, clothing, furniture, and building materials; building over fifty 12’X20′ homes. She gleaned fields to take food to Mexico. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Klemme.

They were blessed with 4 children over 16 years, Robert David, Gregory Bruce, Debra Jean (Anderson), and Lori Jane (Lawrence), all graduates of Klemme Community School. They are the proud grandparents of Zach, Brian, Andy, Luke, Mike, Sean, Sherron, Savannah, Jaden, and Chloe, and the great-grandparents of Hadley, Anderson, Toby, Atticus, Ethan and Ruby.

She is survived by all her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother Jimmy, sisters Fern, May, and Connie. She enjoyed reading the newspaper every day, jig saw puzzles, square dancing, leading hikes, and family vacations all over north America. Reading books, working crossword puzzles, drinking coffee, and spending time with her basketball player were among her greatest joys.

