Area CEO’s to Gather for Tech Talk

Four of North Iowa’s CEOs will participate in TechTalk on May 17, 2019 at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. The TechTalk will be a panel discussion event bringing together North Iowa’s founders and CEOs to discuss the future of technology and business in North Iowa. The session will provide informative discussion focused on: the challenges and opportunities of implementing innovative technologies; innovation within the rural entrepreneurial ecosystem; balancing vision and risk management; how technology is changing company culture; and the strategic vision necessary for CEOs to identify and implement new technologies.
The panel will be moderated by Brian Waller, President of the Technology Association of Iowa (TAI).
Panel
- Steve Doerfler, CEO, Metalcraft
- Rod Schlader, CEO, Mercy One – North Iowa
- Mike Trasatti, CEO, DealerBuilt
- David Kingland, CEO, Kingland Systems
Schedule
7:30am-8:00am – Registration and Networking
8:00am-9:00am – CEO Panel Discussion
Seats are limited. RSVP at http://bit.ly/CEO-Panel