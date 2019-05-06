Winnebago Road Crews Continue to Repair Secondary Roads

Farmers have begun to head out into the fields to begin the spring planting season. Some are contending with roads where frost boils are making their presence known. In Winnebago County, engineer Scott Meinders says his crews are working diligently to repair and resurface these plagued roads.

In some counties such as Hancock County, 6.5 miles of road have been closed as a result of frost boils in the roadways. Some counties have reported that roads are too soft to drive on.

Road crews are hoping for some warm rains and warm spring days that will help in ending the frost boils throughout the area. Meanwhile, county road departments are accepting calls from residents who are reporting the boils on their secondary roads.