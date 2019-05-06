Ventura Receives a Grant for Playground Equipment

The Hanson Family Foundation has contributed $2,500 that will go towards a new piece of musical playground equipment for West Lake Park in Ventura. The total cost of the equipment is estimated to be $4,400. The city has also received contributions from the Cerro Gordo County Insurance agents totaling $250. That donation will also towards the new equipment.

The city has put in an application to the Farrer Endowment and the Kinney Lindstrom Foundation for grant money. According to the city, they are waiting for a reply back from both of those groups.