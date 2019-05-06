Ronald L. Nedved, 71, of Britt passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ron Nedved will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street South East in Britt with Father Jim Dubert officiating. Burial will be in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Duncan.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM with a Scriptural Wake and Rosary service beginning at 4:30 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt. Visitation will continue one hour prior to Mass at the church on Thursday.

