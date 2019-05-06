Joyce L. Kilen, age 90, died on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Lake Mills Care Center.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Salem Lutheran Church in Lake Mills with Pastor Melinda McCluskey officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday

Interment will take place in Salem Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Salem Lutheran Church.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221