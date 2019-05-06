Halsrud In Contempt for a Past Conviction

Jason Halsrud, Jr. of Lake Mills, was found in contempt of court for his conviction for “Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card.” Halsrud was sentenced to serve 12 days in the Winnebago County Jail. Further, Halsrud had his deferred judgment revoked on the charge of “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to Deliver.” Halsrud was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years, and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The prison sentence was suspended. Halsrud was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Halsrud was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.