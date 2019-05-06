Bach Pleads Guilty to Child Endangerment

Brett Bach of Minnesota Lake, MN, pled guilty to Count 1 “Child Endangerment,” an aggravated misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Operating While Intoxicated – First Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on November 24, 2018. For Count 1, Bach was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. For Count 2, Bach was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. Bach was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Bach’s driving privileges were revoked by the DOT.