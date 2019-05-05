Luick Pool to Have Reduced Hours Initially

School will play a key role in the hours that the Luick Swimming Pool in Belmond will be open. The pool opens on May 25th, however school will remain in session until June 5th. As a result, the Luick Pool will be open on school days from 4pm to 6pm. It will be open for regular hours on Saturday and Sunday. The pool resumes regular hours beginning June 6th. The pool will close for the year on Sunday, August 18th.

There will be no changes in admission rates to the facility. Season passes will be available soon. Swimming lesson sessions have been set. They are June 17-28th, July 8-19th, and July 29-August 9th.