Auto Tour Route Open at Union Slough

The Union Slough National Wildlife Refuge auto tour route is now open through Mother’s Day, May 12th. It is held in celebration of International Migratory Bird Day. Visitors are welcome to drive the tour route from sunrise to sunset.

The auto tour begins at the refuge headquarters and takes visitors on a 4.5 mile drive through wetland, open water, and prairie habitat. Toward the beginning of the tour route, there is an observation platform with two spotting scopes overlooking a large portion of the refuge. Along the tour route, a variety of wildlife including trumpeter swans, bald eagles, great blue herons, ducks, geese, shorebirds, pelicans, songbirds, muskrats, and white tailed deer may be seen. In addition, Sandhill Cranes have been commonly seen in the burned areas along the tour this spring.

Visitors of all ages are encouraged to come inside the headquarters building and check out the interpretive displays. Indoor exhibits are open to the public Monday thru Friday from 7:30am to 4pm.

Union Slough National Wildlife Refuge is located six miles east of Bancroft on Country Road A-42. For further information, call (515) 928-2523.