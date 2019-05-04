Winnebago County Relay for Life Date Announced

The Winnebago County Relay For Life annual event is

scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 2019. The event will take place during the evening hours of

4:00 to 9:30 p.m., providing a great opportunity for the community to gather together to enjoy

great entertainment while eating their evening meal.

This year, food will be provided by Waldorf University Food Service with a wide variety of

options, including pork chops, hamburgers, chicken breasts, gyros, root beer floats and much

more. The traditional barbecued pork chop on a stick will also be available and provided by

Randy Broesder.

Activities will include a performance by the Forest City High School Band, demonstrations by

the karate club, Funky Monkey dance and tumbling organization and the Forest City Police

Department’s K-9 dog in action.

“We have an amazing community that pulls together to raise funds every year,” said Steve

Lovik, American Cancer Society. “Most of the funds raised in Iowa, stay in Iowa, providing

funding for the Cancer Research Center in Iowa at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City,

as well as the Hope Lodge which houses cancer patients who are in Iowa City for treatment

along with their families. Funds also stay in our communities of North Iowa. The American

Cancer Society helps arrange rides for patients to receive medical treatment and provides

informational resource materials for them.”

The 2019 Winnebago County Relay For Life event is scheduled on June 22, 2019 beginning at

4:00 p.m. on the Winnebago County Courthouse Square in Forest City. To sign up for a team or

to contribute to the event, please go to www.relayforlife.org/winnebagocountyia? or contact

Carolyn Sunde at csunde50@gmail.com or 515-577-7090.