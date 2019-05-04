NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Spring Wildflower Walk Scheduled

The Winnebago County Conservation Board will be sponsoring a Spring Wildflower Walk at Pilot Knob State Park on Saturday, May 11th, beginning at 10:00 AM. The leisurely walk will start at the main shelter house and will last about 45-60 minutes.

During the walk, you will see spring wildflowers blooming along the trail and will hear interesting facts about each one.

The walk is free and open to the public and there is no need to register ahead of time.

In case of inclement weather, the walk will be postponed or canceled, that announcement will run on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3), as well as on the WCCB web site (www.winnebagoccb.com) and on the WCCB Facebook page and WCCB Twitter feed.

For questions about the Spring Wildflower Walk, contact Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.