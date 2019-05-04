Native Bee Workshop Coming to Worth County Extension

The ISU Extension Worth County Extension Office will host a Native Bee Workshop on Saturday, May 11th at the Worth County Extension Office Community Room at 1206 3rd Avenue North at 10:00 A.M. at the Worth County Fairgrounds in Northwood. The program will be led by Worth County 4-H member Tianna Charlson of the Golden Banner 4-H Club. Everyone will have the opportunity to take home their own bee’s nest. Participants will learn how Native Iowa Bees affect the environment and the world around you. Be apart of a statewide citizenship project! Help save the bees! All North Iowa and Southern Minnesota individuals are welcome to attend the workshop and are asked to please E-Mail Tianna Charlson at 21tcharlson@st-ansgar.k12.ia.us or contact Worth County Extension Education Specialist, Dennis Johnson at the Worth County Extension Office in Northwood at 641-324-1531 to get signed up. You may also E-Mail the Extension Office at djohn@iastate.edu for more information.