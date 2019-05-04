Kavars Denied Seized Samoyed Dogs

A District Court Judge has upheld the decision made in the Worth County Court to deny the return of seized animals to a north Iowa breeder.

In November of 2018, the Worth County Sherriff’s Office, along with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and the Humane Society of North Iowa, removed 163 Samoyed breed dogs from Whitefire Kennels located in Manly, IA. The kennel owner willingly signed over ownership of the majority of the dogs, but intended to keep 9 adult Samoyeds for continued breeding. These 9 dogs were seized by law enforcement and removed from the property based on their physical conditions and inadequate care.

Soon after the seizure, Whitefire Kennels owner Barb Kavars filed a request to the court to have the 9 seized dogs returned to her. In January of 2019, Worth County Judge Doug Krull denied the request. Kavars filed an appeal to the denial. On April 30th, District Judge Rustin Davenport upheld the denial, thus confirming no dogs will be returned to Kavars.

“This is outstanding news,” stated Sybil Soukup, Executive Director of the Humane Society of North Iowa. “Everyone’s efforts paid off and now these dogs can find loving forever homes through adoption instead of being returned to a life of confinement and indiscriminate breeding,” concluded Soukup.

With the exception of one receiving specialized care from the ASPCA, the remaining seized dogs have been held by court order at the Humane Society of North Iowa in Mason City. Two of the seized dogs were pregnant when removed from Whitefire Kennels and subsequently gave birth to a total of 14 puppies during the court ordered hold period.

Now that the denial has been upheld in District Court, it means these dogs can now be spayed/neutered and made available for adoption.

Due to the amount of national attention this story has garnered, the Humane Society of North Iowa has received hundreds of applications for the Samoyeds. Current applications will be reviewed, but those interested in rescuing a Samoyed are welcome to apply. Please call the Humane Society of North Iowa for more information: 641-423-6241