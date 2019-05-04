Four Car Pile Up in Clear Lake

Clear Lake Police were summoned to the scene of a four car pile up on Friday afternoon. The accidents occurred near the I-35 southbound ramp around 2pm in the eastbound lane of Highway 18. According to police reports, there were no injuries and airbags were deployed in at least one of the vehicles involved. Police are continuing the investigation into the cause.

For a short time, Clear Lake Police were forced to close one lane of eastbound traffic while the cars and debris were removed from the scene.