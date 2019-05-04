Fatality in Hanlontown

The Iowa State Patrol responded to an accident in Hanlontown that involved a pedestrian and a vehicle. They were assisted by the Forest City Ambulance Service, Mercy Air Med, the Worth County Sheriffs Office and the Hanlontown Fire and Rescue. When the units arrived on the scene, they learned that the pedestrian was walking east on 390th Street when they were struck by the vehicle heading eastbound. they were just east of Ironwood Avenue.

The pedestrian was killed in the incident, however no names were released pending notification of family. The investigation continues in the case and more details are expected to be released soon.