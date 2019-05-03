Waldorf Baseball Advances at NSAA Tournament

Valley City, North Dakota – The Waldorf Warrior baseball team traveled to North Dakota to start the NSAA Conference tournament this afternoon. The Warriors, the #2 seed in the tournament took on #5 Mayville State. The Warriors offense came on late to complete the comeback and prevent the Comets’ upset bid. Mayville State took the early lead in the second inning and scored three more in the fifth to lead 4-0. The stunned Warriors got back up and came out swinging in the sixth. The inning started with a Jack Muhleck first at-bat walk. He would later score on a sac fly, by Joey PONDER. Alejandro Gonzalez homered, and Garrett Munoz scored on a bases-loaded walk to Dusty Rogers. Muhleck would later come up to bat again in the 6th, and he drove in two runs with a deep shot to center. Waldorf would score eight runs on only four hits and two errors to take an 8-4 lead, they wouldn’t give up. The Warriors would close the game by scoring two runs in the 7th. Mayville State did score one run in the 7th and hit a top of the 9th homer to start an unsuccessful comeback. The Warriors will now play tomorrow in second round action.