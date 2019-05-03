Lake Mills Boys Track Win First Outright Title Since 1959

Garner, Iowa – Coming into the meet Forest City and Lake Mills were the favorites, and man did they put on a show. It was Forest City who shot out to the lead in the field events as the Indians doubled scored in high jump, long Jump, and shot put. Gabe Staudt, the lone scorer for the Indians in the Dicus, placed third. Forest City would lead after field events 41-7 before the Bulldogs started to fight back. Logan Prescott dominated the night, he won the 100 and 200 and was also on the winning 4×100 and 4×200 teams. Prescott says he just wanted to do what he could to help the team.

Lake Mills also won the 4×400, 4×800, distance medley, and 4×110 shuttle hurdle. Tommy Kaktis won the 400 & 400 hurdles, Mason Fritz won the 800 meter run, and for the first time since the ’50s, Lake Mills won the boy’s conference meet outright. The Bulldogs did share the title in 2013 with Forest City. To top it all off, the Bulldogs head coach Dan Rice was named TIC West Boys coach of the year, and he says, it all thanks to his athletes.

Coach Rice and Prescott both said it feels pretty good to be a conference champion.

Full Sports Report

Final Team scores

1st LM 182.50

2nd FC 114

3rd BG 64

4th GHV 54

5th WH 50

6th BK 40

7th NU 33.50

8th EG 30

9th NI 21

TIC West Coach of the year

Athlete of the Year