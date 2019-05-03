Harold E. Halvorson, age 84 of Lake Mills, formerly of rural Northwood, died on Friday, May 03, 2019 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Lake Mills Synod Evangelical Lutheran Church, 107 North 1st Ave. East, with Pastor David Emmons and Pastor Wayne Halvorson officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Otto Chose Post #235.

Visitation will be on Friday, May 10, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will be in the Somber Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, rural Lake Mills.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

