Forest City Wins Another Girls Conference Championship

Garner, Iowa – Forest City dominated from Start to finish in Garner on Thursday night. Halfway through the meet, the Indians led second-place Bishop Garrigan 120 to 64. Later the Indians stretched the lead to 60 points as they locked up another conference crown. For the Indians, Keevan Jones won the 800, Kelsey Koch won the 100 hurdles, in TIC West Record time of 15.81, and says she was super excited.

Madeline Hinz of GHV finished second and Mara Anderson of GHV finished 3rd. Koch would go on to also win the 400 hurdles and long jump. Cora Holland Finished second in the Discus to last week Prep of the Week from North Iowa, Brenna Paulson. Amanda Chizek from West Hancock won the shot put with a throw of 39-07.25. In the realays, Forest City won the sprint medley, 4×800, and the 4×400. The Indians 4×400 team is all underclassmen, and Regan Helgeson says, it feels pretty good to win a conference championship.

Lake Mills would take the 4×100 and 4×200 for conference crowns. The lake Mills Duo of Lyv Arispe and Taylor Ingledu finished first and second respectively in both the 100m and 200m meter dashes. GHV dominated the 4×100 meter shuttle hurdle in a time of 1:09.98. The Athlete of the year is Kelsey Koch of Forest City and the Coach of the Year is Jason Sopko, they are both pictured below. KIOW will be in Garner again on Thursday for the state qualifying meet.

Full Sports Report

Fianl Team Standings

1st Forest City 164

2nd Bishop Garrigan 93

3rd Lake Mills 74

3rd West Hancock 74

5th Belmond 55

6th North Union 45

7th GHV 38

8th North Iowa 26

9th Eagle Grove 20

Athlete of the Year

Coach of the Year