Waldorf Softball Honored for Regular Season Play

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Poised to begin their run in the postseason, the Waldorf softball team racked up honors for their play during the regular season as four Warriors earned All-North Star Athletic Association honors.

Waldorf infielders Peyton Arenson, Ursula DelCampo and Blaney Markman each were voted to the All-NSAA Second Team by the league’s coaches, while Warrior catcher Bree Hamblin was voted as the NSAA Gold Glove winner at her position. Markman, a junior transfer and second baseman, led the Warriors (14-30 overall, 11-17 NSAA) with a .395 batting average in 29 games. She added 11 RBI and defensively had a .958 fielding percentage. Arenson, a junior third baseman in her second season with the Warriors, was second on the team with a .375 batting average, while adding two home runs and 35 RBIs. And DelCampo was third on the team in hitting as the sophomore transfer had a .368 average in 43 games for the Warriors, was second on the team with seven home runs, and shared the team lead with 37 RBIs. She also had a .960 fielding percentage. As for Hamblin, the Warriors sophomore catcher led the team in fielding percentage at .980, committing just three errors all season in 38 games. She also threw out 12-of-32 base stealers, and offensively, the NSAA’s top defensive catcher hit .286 with two home runs and seven RBIs for Waldorf.

The Warriors open NSAA Tournament play in Valley City, N.D., on Thursday against Dickinson State at 2 p.m. Win or lose, they play their second game at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Story by Mike Stetson, SID, Waldorf University