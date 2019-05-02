Stargazers to Unite on Friday

The Winnebago County Conservation Board will present their Spring Stargazing event on Friday beginning at 9pm. This annual event will give attendees a chance to identify and see stars and planets in the night sky. Winnebago County Conservationist Lisa Ralls explains.

The night sky is changing and new stars are taking the place of the winter standards like Orion, Taurus, and others.

The Earth has moved into a position in its orbit where the night sky is looking out and away from the center of the galaxy. We begin to look inward when Sagittarius becomes visible in August.

Attendees will meet at the entrance to Thorpe Park which is five miles west of Forest City on 345th and I Streets.

Star charts will be handed out at the end of the 45 minute program for use at home.