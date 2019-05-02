Cardinals Drop Match to the Falcons

The Garner Hayfield Ventura Cardinals battled the Aplington Parkersburg Falcons in a girls soccer match in Ventura on Thursday night. The game was a rematch of a 5-0 loss by the Cardinals in Aplington-Parkersburg earlier this month.

The scoring opened early as the Falcons Sarah Dominy scored from just outside the Cardinals penalty area for a 1-0 lead. One minute later Elise Gjoeen hit from outside the eight yard box and it was 2-0. The half ended with a defensive struggle by both teams who fought to control the ball at midfield.

The second half saw the Cardinals become more aggressive in the Falcons end, but two quick counter-attacks by the Falcons Jenna Boring in the 56th minute, and Sarah Dominy again in the 60th, put the Cardinals down 4-0.

The Cardinals Chloe Johnson got her 18th goal of the season in the 65th minute to eliminate the Falcons clean sheet bid as she struck from 10 yards outside the box and over the head of Falcons keeper McKenna Oldenburger to make it 4-1.

Ten minutes later, Gjoeen got her second goal of the game and tenth of the season to make the final, 5-1.

The Cardinals will hit the pitch again on Monday night in Garner with a twin bill. The girls will kick off first followed by the boys in a game you can see live streamed on kiow.com.